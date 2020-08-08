Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Williamson on government U-turn over face masks in schools

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Williamson on government U-turn over face masks in schools

Williamson on government U-turn over face masks in schools

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson explains the government’s late change to the advice on the wearing of face masks in schools in England.

Pupils will no longer be advised against using face coverings in secondary schools except in lockdown areas such as Leicester and Greater Manchester.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gavin Williamson Gavin Williamson British Conservative politician

Government 'preparing fallback measures' in case coronavirus disrupts 2021 exam season, says Gavin Williamson

 Education secretary insists resignation of exams regulator was 'personal decision'
Independent
Williamson guarantees coronavirus testing kits for schools [Video]

Williamson guarantees coronavirus testing kits for schools

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has guaranteed all schools in England will receive coronavirus testing kits ahead of reopening in September. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published
Williamson: No to secondary school children wearing masks [Video]

Williamson: No to secondary school children wearing masks

Asked about comments by Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that some secondary school teachers and pupils may wear masks in some settings, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: "We are not in a position where we are suggesting that". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Williamson says it is the 'right time' for school return [Video]

Williamson says it is the 'right time' for school return

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said it is the "right time" for children to go back to school as there is more harm done to them by not being there. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

Leicester Leicester City and unitary authority area in England

Model rail enthusiast leaves £132,000 to heritage line

 A man from Leicester leaves proceeds from his model rail collection to a Welsh heritage line.
BBC News

Cancer patient's marathon runs inspired by dog in pushchair

 Verity Conroy, from Leicester, has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer.
BBC News

Leicester health trust awards cancer patient's family £100,000

 Margaret Burrell, 76, who died in 2019, was deemed to have received "negligent care".
BBC News
Nail bars, outdoor pools and beauty salons reopen in Leicester [Video]

Nail bars, outdoor pools and beauty salons reopen in Leicester

Nail bars, outdoor pools and beauty salons have reopened in Leicester afterlocal lockdown measures were eased in the city by Health Secretary MattHancock.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

Andy Burnham: Local lockdown must be ‘last resort’ [Video]

Andy Burnham: Local lockdown must be ‘last resort’

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham says that a local lockdown should be a “last resort” following an agreement between the government and Oldham Council not to go into a full local lockdown. From midnight on Saturday people in Oldham will be told not to socialise with anyone from outside their household in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
No socialising under tighter measures in parts of northern England [Video]

No socialising under tighter measures in parts of northern England

People in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as well as Pendle and Blackburn inLancashire will be told not to socialise with anyone outside their householdfrom midnight on Saturday. Restrictions on households meeting and attendancesat weddings and funerals have been tightened in some parts of the north ofEngland, but a feared local lockdown has been avoided.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Matt Hancock refuses to rule out Oldham lockdown [Video]

Matt Hancock refuses to rule out Oldham lockdown

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has refused to rule out a full lockdown in Oldham, Greater Manchester, as coronavirus cases rise sharply in the area. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:25Published
Preston lockdown: Locals say rules need to be clearer [Video]

Preston lockdown: Locals say rules need to be clearer

Households in Preston are banned from mixing indoors or in gardens amid aspike in coronavirus cases. Some residents in the city say the rules areeither confusing or need to be enforced more strongly. It comes a week afterthe same measures were brought in for residents in Greater Manchester, partsof east Lancashire and West Yorkshire, as well as Leicester. The rules willremain in place for those areas for at least another week. Officials saidthere had been a “significant” rise in cases in the under-30 age group in thePreston area.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:26Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers arrested over Yuen Long

 The verified Facebook pages of the two opposition politicians - both critics of Beijing - confirmed their arrests on Wednesday. A tweet from Mr Lam's team said..
WorldNews

Facebook Shop is now live on the mobile app for US users

 The social networking giant has launched Facebook Shop on its main app, just like Instagram, that will...
WorldNews

Max Schrems on the EU court ruling that could cut Facebook in two

 Last month’s ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), ripping up the EU-US Privacy Shield and sewing doubt over alternative mechanisms, has..
WorldNews

Mark Zuckerberg reportedly warned Trump administration about TikTok

 President Trump has targeted the popular app TikTok, calling its Chinese ownership a threat to national security. New reports say Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg..
CBS News

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus news – live: Latest government U-turn as face masks now advised in schools and two-metre rule 'based on outdated science'

Follow latest updates from the pandemic
Independent - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail


Government following ‘best’ scientifi...

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said it is not necessary for face coverings to be worn in all...
Express and Star - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


UK's Johnson says face masks in schools in England possible

LONDON (AP) — The British government came under renewed pressure Tuesday to recommend high school...
SeattlePI.com - Published


Tweets about this

mehrdadzj

dont know who I am until I do @PhilipHunn1 @DavidDavisMP I hope his last minute solution won’t turn out to be like Williamson’s algorithm, althou… https://t.co/XHda5koSso 4 hours ago

nigelcameron

Nigel Cameron He seems ideally qualified to serve in this incompetent government. // ‘I’d be amazed if he survives’: top Tories t… https://t.co/KuObxsz1E2 3 days ago

dougiecampbell6

Doug Campbell ‘I’d be amazed if he survives’: top Tories turn on Gavin Williamson over exams fiasco. Williamson the scapegoat for… https://t.co/asljFvmwxM 3 days ago

UCUEssex

Essex UCU RT @ucu: UCU welcomed Mr Williamson’s U-turn, but said he must now provide universities with substantial financial support so they could pr… 1 week ago

GREENOFLANTSOV

𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙨𝙝𝙖 @somatosay @chalkface1 @MikeRennison @BBCPolitics uhm no lmao, in this case, the government saw what happened in sc… https://t.co/SCkCaGUvLT 1 week ago

tallventi

TallVenti RT @DesMchlmcgnn: Boris Johnson news – live: Gavin Williamson sows fresh confusion over GCSE results day as government warned it is risking… 1 week ago

TheWatc65808911

TheWatcher “Speakers told the crowd that their lives had been put on hold and they no longer knew if they would be able to go… https://t.co/swijCWoNNq 1 week ago

DesMchlmcgnn

Des McGinn #I am European 🕷️#SDF#YPJ #YPG Boris Johnson news – live: Gavin Williamson sows fresh confusion over GCSE results day as government warned it is r… https://t.co/lUdSu4aRfh 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pressure grows for masks in schools [Video]

Pressure grows for masks in schools

The government is under pressure to change its guidance against using face masks in schools in England.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:24Published
Johnson insists schools are safe amid pressure to introduce face mask rules [Video]

Johnson insists schools are safe amid pressure to introduce face mask rules

Boris Johnson has insisted “schools are safe” as the Government facesincreasing pressure to review its guidance on pupils in England wearing facecoverings between lessons. But the Prime Minister..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Scottish Government consults on wearing face coverings in high schools [Video]

Scottish Government consults on wearing face coverings in high schools

Staff and students may have to wear face coverings in secondary schools inScotland following a consultation being held by the Scottish Government,Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Scotland’s Education..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published