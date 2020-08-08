Williamson on government U-turn over face masks in schools

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson explains the government’s late change to the advice on the wearing of face masks in schools in England.

Pupils will no longer be advised against using face coverings in secondary schools except in lockdown areas such as Leicester and Greater Manchester.

Report by Jonesia.

