Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Halle Berry to represent herself in divorce proceedings

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Halle Berry to represent herself in divorce proceedings

Halle Berry to represent herself in divorce proceedings

Halle Berry is planning to face off against top lawyer Laura Wasser in her divorce battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Halle Berry Halle Berry American actress

Halle Berry hints at new romance in cryptic Sunday funday post [Video]

Halle Berry hints at new romance in cryptic Sunday funday post

Halle Berry has sparked rumours of a new romance after she shared an image of a mystery man on social media.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Anthony Anderson on "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid, Don Lemon & Terry Crews Have Heated Black Lives Matter E [Video]

Anthony Anderson on "Historic" Nature of Kanye West's Presidential Bid, Don Lemon & Terry Crews Have Heated Black Lives Matter E

Terry Crews joined Don Lemon on CNN to talk about the actor's criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, Halle Berry backs out of transgender role in an untitled film and Anthony Anderson talks "historic" nature of Kanye West's presidential bid.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:44Published
Halle Berry Apologizes & Steps Away From Transgender Role After Social Media Backlash | THR News [Video]

Halle Berry Apologizes & Steps Away From Transgender Role After Social Media Backlash | THR News

Halle Berry has pulled out of the running to play a transgender character in an upcoming untitled film following a social media backlash.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:34Published

Laura Wasser American lawyer


Olivier Martinez Olivier Martinez French actor

Related news from verified sources

Halle Berry files to represent herself in divorce with Olivier Martinez: Report

Halle Berry has moved to represent herself in her divorce proceedings with ex Olivier Martinez,...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

Herdeyronke

Aderonke Bamidele Halle Berry files to represent herself in divorce case with her ex-husband, Oliver Martinex -… https://t.co/UV0mQPkzFu 3 minutes ago

abbnewsonline

ABB News Halle Berry files to represent herself in divorce case with her ex-husband, Oliver Martinex -… https://t.co/Ehkp4ZNaiy 4 minutes ago

kennysmoov

Kenny Smoov RT @BlackInformant: Halle Berry Files to Represent Herself in Divorce Case With Ex Olivier Martinez https://t.co/PZQ4sKFFqu 5 minutes ago

BlackInformant

BlackInformant 🔥👑🔥 Halle Berry Files to Represent Herself in Divorce Case With Ex Olivier Martinez https://t.co/PZQ4sKFFqu 9 minutes ago

officiallibtv

Linda Ikeji Halle Berry files to represent herself in divorce case with her ex-husband, Oliver Martinex #Messi https://t.co/OBShS5Jhgg 39 minutes ago

officiallibtv

Linda Ikeji Halle Berry files to represent herself in divorce case with her ex-husband, Oliver Martinex https://t.co/JXpQdqygkv 41 minutes ago

Ajaygolmalgobi

ajaygolmalgobisharma RT @MirrorCeleb: Halle Berry will represent herself in divorce battle with ex Olivier Martinez to save cash https://t.co/ReSxBWXzd1 1 hour ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Halle Berry will represent herself in divorce battle with ex Olivier Martinez to save cash https://t.co/ReSxBWXzd1 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Halle Berry wants to be her own lawyer [Video]

Halle Berry wants to be her own lawyer

Halle Berry wants to act as her own lawyer in her divorce case.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry - Bond meets Jinx [Video]

James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry - Bond meets Jinx

James Bond DIE ANOTHER DAY movie - Clip with Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry - Bond meets Jinx “Magnificent view.” Bond (Pierce Brosnan) meets Jinx (Halle Berry) for the first time in DIE ANOTHER..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:28Published
Halle Berry Pulls Out Of Transgender Film Role, Apologizes [Video]

Halle Berry Pulls Out Of Transgender Film Role, Apologizes

Actress Halle Berry Monday night said she has pulled out of a movie project in which she was allegedly slated to portray a transgender character following controversy over comments she made last week..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:22Published