Halle Berry to represent herself in divorce proceedings

Terry Crews joined Don Lemon on CNN to talk about the actor's criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement, Halle Berry backs out of transgender role in an untitled film and Anthony Anderson talks "historic" nature of Kanye West's presidential bid.
Actress Halle Berry Monday night said she has pulled out of a movie project in which she was allegedly slated to portray a transgender character following controversy over comments she made last week..
