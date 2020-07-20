Bellingham earns England U21 call-up
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been named in the England U21 squad for the first time, as Rob Dorsett reports.
'Bellingham move a blow for Man Utd'Former England footballers Sue Smith and Stephen Warnock react to Jude Bellingham's move to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham after being targeted by Manchester United.
'Dortmund a fantastic opportunity for Bellingham'England U17 coach Kevin Betsy says Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham has 'outstanding character' and believes his impending move to Borussia Dortmund is a 'fantastic..