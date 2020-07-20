Global  
 

Bellingham earns England U21 call-up

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham has been named in the England U21 squad for the first time, as Rob Dorsett reports.


Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Jude Bellingham and Arsenal starlet Bukayo Saka handed debut England Under 21 call-ups with Rhian Brewster and Ebere Eze also included

Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka have been called up to the England Under-21 squad for the first time....
Jude Bellingham gets England Under-21 call-up

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham has been handed his first England Under-21 call-up.
