Baby boy says his first word at just eight weeks old

These proud parents reckon they have the world's youngest talking baby who said "hello" - aged just EIGHT WEEKS.

Charlie-John Taylor-Mullington shocked her parents when he replied to their greeting - and they caught it on camera.

Mum Caroline, 37, and dad Nick, 36, couldn't believe their ears when Charlie said 'hello'.

Caroline quickly got her phone and filmed the interaction between insurance broker Nick and baby Charlie as he repeatedly said 'hello' to his proud dad.