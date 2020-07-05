Global  
 

Klopp 'very happy' for tough test against Salzburg

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says his team needed a difficult match against Red Bull Salzburg and they received just that as the English champions prepare for Saturday's Community Shield against Arsenal.


Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award

Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award

Juergen Klopp named League Managers' Association (LMA) Manager of the Year after guiding Liverpool to their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's 'nearly perfect' Premier League title winning season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the press following his team's 3-1victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Klopp praises Liverpool's 'absolutely special' Premier League campaign

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

Premier League 2020/21 fixtures: Liverpool host Leeds on opening weekend

Champions Liverpool will kick off the defence of their first Premier Leaguetitle in a mouthwatering clash against promoted Leeds. In what will be a firstmeeting in the top flight since February 2004, the Anfield fixture providesMarcelo Bielsa’s second-tier champions with the most sobering of challenges.

Klopp: Tough but good win

Klopp: Tough but good win

Jurgen Klopp said it was a tough game against Aston Villa but he was happy with his Liverpool side's performance.

