Polio-free Africa, India can learn lessons for Covid immunization | Oneindia News

Africa has been officially declared free of wild polio.

This milestone achievement happened after Nigeria became the last African nation to be rid of the debilitating disease after accounting for over half of the number of global cases a decade ago.

I this video, we talk abou how countries that have battled Polio successfully have been strengthened to overcome the Covid pandemic.

