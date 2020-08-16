'Playing with fire' Germany's Foreign Minister warns over eastern Mediterranean drilling dispute
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:41s - Published
5 minutes ago
'Playing with fire' Germany's Foreign Minister warns over eastern Mediterranean drilling dispute
The two
NATO allies have come to blows over energy resources in the disputed Mediterranean Sea and are both set to carry out rival navy drills.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Germany extends coronavirus relief for economy German coalition parties agreed on Tuesday to extend measures to cushion the effects of the coronavirus crisis on Europe's biggest economy at a cost of up to 10 billion euros, including prolonging a short-time work scheme and freezing insolvency rules. Francis Maguire reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06 Published on January 1, 1970
Ankara puts brake on Berlin initiative The threats directed Tuesday against Greece by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu appeared to have scuppered the German mediation initiative to..
WorldNews
5 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
A failure to de-escalate posturing in the eastern Mediterranean could lead to disaster amid tensions...
WorldNews - Published
19 hours ago
Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged the two countries to solve their dispute over rights to a...
Deutsche Welle - Published
19 hours ago
Tweets about this