Top soccer clubs on alert for a Messi exit

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances leading up to opposition politician Alexei Navalny's illness. It went on to label a German clinic's initial diagnosis of poisoning as not yet conclusive. Adam Reed reports.
Facebook blocked access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that criticized the country's king. However, the social media platform said it would launch a legal challenge. Adam Reed reports.
[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in Warsaw on Saturday morning to sign the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Poland's President Andrzej Duda. The deal will mean the introduction of 1,000 more U.S. troops in the central European nation. Adam Reed reports.