Top soccer clubs on alert for a Messi exit

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Top soccer clubs on alert for a Messi exit

Top soccer clubs on alert for a Messi exit

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the soccer club immediately, a source confirmed on Tuesday.

The announcement has put Europe's top clubs on alert for a potential transfer of the six-time world player of the year.

Adam Reed reports.


Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Argentine footballer

Messi wants out of Barcelona [Video]

Messi wants out of Barcelona

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published

Where could Messi go if he leaves Barcelona?

 Every club in the world would love to have Lionel Messi but few could afford him, so where could he end up if he does leave Barcelona?
BBC News

Man Utd and PSG competing to sign Messi - Wednesday's football gossip

 PSG and Manchester United could sign Lionel Messi, Thiago Silva is set for a Chelsea medical, plus more.
BBC News

'Has he thought of trying out baseball? Or joining Port Vale?' - Messi prompts social media meltdown

 Social media goes into meltdown after Barcelona icon Lionel Messi tells the club he wants to leave this summer.
BBC News

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

Rolfo strike takes Wolfsburg past Barcelona into Women's Champions League final

 Fridolina Rolfo's second-half goal takes Wolfsburg through to a fifth Women's Champions League final as they beat Barcelona 1-0 in San Sebastian.
BBC News

Lionel Messi's Barca Teammates Show Support After Superstar Asks For Release

 It may be the end of an era with Barcelona, but Lionel Messi is getting serious love from his longtime teammates on Tuesday ... after the international soccer..
TMZ.com

Adam Reed Adam Reed American actor

Kremlin sees no need to investigate Navalny illness [Video]

Kremlin sees no need to investigate Navalny illness

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances leading up to opposition politician Alexei Navalny's illness. It went on to label a German clinic's initial diagnosis of poisoning as not yet conclusive. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published
No need for Kremlin to investigate Navalny illness [Video]

No need for Kremlin to investigate Navalny illness

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it saw no need for now to investigate the circumstances leading up to opposition politician Alexei Navalny's illness. It went on to label a German clinic's initial diagnosis of poisoning as not yet conclusive. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published
Facebook blocks group critical of Thai monarchy [Video]

Facebook blocks group critical of Thai monarchy

Facebook blocked access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that criticized the country's king. However, the social media platform said it would launch a legal challenge. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published
U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact [Video]

U.S. and Poland set to sign defence pact

[NFA] U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in Warsaw on Saturday morning to sign the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) with Poland's President Andrzej Duda. The deal will mean the introduction of 1,000 more U.S. troops in the central European nation. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:59Published

Manchester City Want To Sign Lionel Messi After He Confirmed Barcelona Exit! W&L [Video]

Manchester City Want To Sign Lionel Messi After He Confirmed Barcelona Exit! W&L

Could Pep Guardiola leave Man City following their humbling at the hands of Lyon? The Daily Mirror report that the club are lining up Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement. And what of..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 18:57Published
Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president [Video]

Koeman will be Barca's next coach, Messi to stay - president

Barcelona president says Ronald Koeman will be the club's next coach with Lionel Messi as the team's anchor.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:52Published
Barcelona president Bartomeu says Messi will end his career with Catalan club, dismissing earlier report [Video]

Barcelona president Bartomeu says Messi will end his career with Catalan club, dismissing earlier report

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu says Lionel Messi will end his career at the Catalan club, dismissing a report saying the Argentine won't renew his contract

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:02Published