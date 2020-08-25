Ángela 🇪🇸🇩🇪🇺🇸 RT @NHC_Atlantic: Hurricane #Laura continues to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and it is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall.… 22 seconds ago

Kelsey Snelgrove RT @BMonahanWSB: Waiting on new advisory on Hurricane #Laura -- but satellite indications are it continues to strengthen. https://t.co/xjmm… 3 minutes ago

Region 8 News Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen. We have the latest at the top of the hour, including live reports from the… https://t.co/n0m0m1Gk4H 10 minutes ago

Bob Duffy Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen; Texas, Louisiana brace for impact https://t.co/k5p1HIc016 #FoxNews @RochesterChambr 13 minutes ago

Patrick RT @KidukSong: Stay safe everyone! https://t.co/KBoqbPuksT 14 minutes ago

Kiduk Song MAGA "Nationalist" Stay safe everyone! https://t.co/KBoqbPuksT 19 minutes ago

💫 Bethany 🦋 Joyce 💫 RT @TeamRubicon: TR continues to monitor Hurricane #Laura and we have started to move route clearance assets to the area of impact. Laura i… 19 minutes ago