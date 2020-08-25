Global  
 

Hurricane Laura Continues To Strengthen

Hurricane Laura Continues To Strengthen

Hurricane Laura is rapidly intensifying as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico on its way toward the Texas and Louisiana border.


Parts Of Texas, Including Galveston, Brace For Hurricane Laura

Laura is churning through the Gulf of Mexico and forecast to be a major hurricane. In Galveston and...
385,000 Texas residents told to flee as Hurricane Laura looms

Laura could slam into land this week as a major storm with ferocious winds and deadly flooding.
Hurricane Laura expected to reach Category 4 strength with life-threatening storm surge before making landfall

Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen into a category 4 storm and produce a life-threatening...
Ángela 🇪🇸🇩🇪🇺🇸 RT @NHC_Atlantic: Hurricane #Laura continues to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and it is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall.… 22 seconds ago

Kelsey Snelgrove RT @BMonahanWSB: Waiting on new advisory on Hurricane #Laura -- but satellite indications are it continues to strengthen. https://t.co/xjmm… 3 minutes ago

Region 8 News Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen. We have the latest at the top of the hour, including live reports from the… https://t.co/n0m0m1Gk4H 10 minutes ago

Bob Duffy Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen; Texas, Louisiana brace for impact https://t.co/k5p1HIc016 #FoxNews @RochesterChambr 13 minutes ago

Patrick RT @KidukSong: Stay safe everyone! https://t.co/KBoqbPuksT 14 minutes ago

Kiduk Song MAGA "Nationalist" Stay safe everyone! https://t.co/KBoqbPuksT 19 minutes ago

💫 Bethany 🦋 Joyce 💫 RT @TeamRubicon: TR continues to monitor Hurricane #Laura and we have started to move route clearance assets to the area of impact. Laura i… 19 minutes ago

ᴍᴀʀᴋ RT @bamwxcom: As of about 5amET this morning, Hurricane #Laura continues to strengthen every hour, and is anticipated to be our next "Major… 27 minutes ago


AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks [Video]

Hundreds of thousands flee US coast ahead of Hurricane Laura [Video]

Hurricane Laura is now a Category 2 storm and expected to make landfall sometime tonight-tomorrow morning as a Category 3.

Laura 'rapidly strengthening' to Category 4 hurricane, winds up to 110 mph, NHC says [Video]

Hurricane Laura is expected to be a major storm when it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Wednesday morning.

