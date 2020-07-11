Global  
 

Kim Jong Un’s Sister May Hold Key North Korean Post, South Korean Officials Say

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s
Kim Jong Un’s Sister May Hold Key North Korean Post, South Korean Officials Say

Kim Jong Un’s Sister May Hold Key North Korean Post, South Korean Officials Say

Kim Yo Jong appears to be effectively in charge of the Organisation and Guidance Department of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.


Kim Jong-un Kim Jong-un Current supreme leader of North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calls for readiness against virus and typhoon

 New photographs have been released of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, wearing the same bright white jacket as in similar footage released last week and in 2019,..
New Zealand Herald

N. Korea's Kim issues warning on virus as health speculation swirls

 North Korean state media on Wednesday showed leader Kim Jong Un at a meeting of a top committee issuing warnings about the coronavirus and a looming typhoon,..
WorldNews

Kim Jong-un warns over North Korea typhoon and coronavirus

 Despite rumours over his health, the North Korean leaders appears well and in charge.
BBC News

Kim Jong-un: North Korea's rumoured leadership void may not be suited to 'cruel' sister

 How might a new-look North Korea operate if rumours about Kim Jong-un's ill-health are realised?As speculation continues about the Supreme Leader's absence from..
New Zealand Herald

Kim Yo-jong Kim Yo-jong Younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korea's Kim Jong-un, now 'de facto second in command'

 Ruler cedes some powers to sibling, according to Seoul, who will be responsible for relations with US and South Korea The influential younger sister of the North..
WorldNews

Kim Jong Un delegates some powers to sister Kim Yo Jong, South Korean intelligence says

 Seoul, South Korea (CNN)Kim Jong Un has reportedly given his sister, Kim Yo Jong, partial authority to oversee "general state affairs" in order to ease the North..
WorldNews

'NK leader partially delegates power to sister' says spy agency

 By Kang Seung-woo North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has delegated some of his authority to his younger sister Kim Yo-jong and his close aides, according to the..
WorldNews

Kim Jong-un gives sister Yo-jong 'more responsibilities'

 Kim Yo-jong has reportedly been given responsibility for North Korean policy towards the US.
BBC News

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

South Korea church groups in conflict with COVID-19 efforts [Video]

South Korea church groups in conflict with COVID-19 efforts

Government's efforts to contain the coronavirus have now become entangled in a conflict with some religious groups.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published

Covid-19: South Korea closes Seoul schools amid rise in cases

 South Korea has ordered the closure of all schools and kindergartens in the greater Seoul area following...
WorldNews

Apple Korea offers $84 million to address antitrust concerns

 Sejong: Apple’s South Korean unit offered $84 million worth of programmes for consumers and mobile phone carriers in a bid to address concerns about the..
WorldNews

North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia


Organization and Guidance Department Organization and Guidance Department North Korean Agency


Workers' Party (Singapore) Workers' Party (Singapore) Opposition political party in Singapore

North Korea to set new five-year plan in January as economy struggles

 By Sangmi Cha and Josh Smith SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea's ruling party will hold a congress next year to decide a new five-year plan, state media reported on..
WorldNews
Singapore's governing PAP returns to power but faces setback [Video]

Singapore's governing PAP returns to power but faces setback

Governing party comfortably wins election but opposition Workers Party increases its seats in Parliament from six to 10.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:24Published

Kim Jong Un gives younger sister more responsibilities, including overseeing relations with US, South Korea: report

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has given his little sister Kim Yo-Jong more responsibilities,...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Kim Jong Un delegates some powers to sister Kim Yo Jong, South Korean intelligence says

Kim Jong Un delegates some powers to sister Kim Yo Jong, South Korean intelligence says Seoul, South Korea (CNN)Kim Jong Un has reportedly given his sister, Kim Yo Jong, partial authority...
WorldNews - Published

Kim Jong-un is in coma claims South Korean diplomat as North Korea passes power to Kim Yo-jong

Fuelling rumours of the about the failing health condition of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, a...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •UpworthyWorldNewsNew Zealand Herald



loquezladrador_

Lóquez Porpillo Ladrador RT @VolfeganGeist: @TheSun Kim Jong Un_dead; Pickle🥒Kim; Supreme vegetable-leader; the lost rise of Zombie Kim king; Comaland Supreme leade… 2 days ago

VolfeganGeist

Volfegan @TheSun Kim Jong Un_dead; Pickle🥒Kim; Supreme vegetable-leader; the lost rise of Zombie Kim king; Comaland Supreme… https://t.co/3UZiYZuInZ 2 days ago

Janice94960669

💧Janice............ RT @CatPurry9: Kim Jong-Un: I am one crazy MoFo. I am the most ruthless, batshit crazy dictator in the whole world! Kim Jong-Un's sister: H… 2 days ago

CatPurry9

Cat Perry ♿️ Kim Jong-Un: I am one crazy MoFo. I am the most ruthless, batshit crazy dictator in the whole world! Kim Jong-Un's… https://t.co/iWjAJ6FAUH 2 days ago

DougAnders6

Doug Anders Good News indeed. Kim Yo Kong can't hold power long if she takes over. Kim Jong Un reportedly in a coma as his sist… https://t.co/xT8kQSwnwy 2 days ago

OwenAdamsYT1

OwenAdamsYT I don't hold out any hope that Kim Jong Un's sister is a better leader, by the way, he himself was educated abroad… https://t.co/emzC8jQjgl 2 days ago

DefenseJunkie

Defense junkie Kim Jong Un reported in coma. If true it’ll be interesting to see if his sister can hold power. https://t.co/yJp3IDmJmA 2 days ago

GoJags11

Go Jags @DEFCONWSALERTS Let's just hope Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim hold cool tempers. 6 days ago


Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News [Video]

Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News

It is being reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a coma and therefore his sister Kim-Yo Jong has taken over de facto control of the state since the Communist country cannot be without a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
Not even pets are safe from Kim Jong-Un's ridiculous policies [Video]

Not even pets are safe from Kim Jong-Un's ridiculous policies

North Korea is notorious for its laws and regulations... Here are three of the most ridiculous ones they've created.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
Animal rights activists hold protest against dog meat consumption in South Korea [Video]

Animal rights activists hold protest against dog meat consumption in South Korea

Animal rights activities hold a protest in Seoul, South Korea, on August 16, against the consumption of dog meat. In their most recent rally, protesters accused governor Yoo Cheon Ho of failing to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:26Published