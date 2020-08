Sarah Harding has been diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer

lauren hughes RT @OK_Magazine: BREAKING: Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding reveals she has been diagnosed with cancer in emotional post https://t.co/x4YRn0T… 29 seconds ago

Joanne Shaw Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding reveals she's been diagnosed with cancer https://t.co/7t3Y4ehNpj via @DailyMailCeleb 52 seconds ago

The Tab Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding has been diagnosed with breast cancer https://t.co/nf0MI4BhHM https://t.co/mdS8f2ZSTF 3 minutes ago

BBC Radio Manchester Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding, from Stockport, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, which she says has spread… https://t.co/qZuNEvmOKX 5 minutes ago

Kenni Howard Sang RT @YahooCelebUK: Sarah Harding has been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer https://t.co/6EhyifKdqD 16 minutes ago

ash redshaw Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding reveals she's been diagnosed with cancer https://t.co/7wLUclDVm1 @DailyMailCeleb πŸ’”πŸ’”πŸ’”πŸ’” 17 minutes ago

CelebrityShout Girls Aloud's Sarah Harding reveals she's been diagnosed with breast cancer https://t.co/EWXSRMwRKU 21 minutes ago