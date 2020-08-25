Global  
 

Two killed as gunfire breaks out at Wisconsin protest

Social media videos posted early Wednesday (August 26) showed a gun battle involving civilians, with several people rushing a man with a long gun who apparently had been knocked to the ground.

The video shows him firing at the people rushing towards him, one of whom falls to the ground.

Other shots are heard in the background.


