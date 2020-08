Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:39s - Published 14 minutes ago

The program will be held virtually or in person as many people are getting back into the job market during the pandemic.

Cincinnati Works’ JumpStart program aims to help people get their resume in tip-top shape.

Need resume help? Sign up for this workshop

CINCINNATI WORKS IS HOLDING WHAT THEY CALL THE JUMPSTART PROGRAM. IT'S A PROGRAM WHERE YOU CAN LEARN HOW TO GET RESUME IN TIP TOP SHAPE.

IT'S APROGRAM WHERE YOU CAN LEARNHOW TO GET RESUME IN TIP TOPSHAPE.

VO: TERANA BOYD, THECINCINNATI WORKS JOBS SEARCHCOORDINATOR SAYS THE MOSTCOMMON MISTAKES SHE SEES ONRESUMES IS TOO MUCHINFORMATION.

SHE SAYS PEOPLEHAVE A BAD HABIT OFOVER-DETAILING THEIR RESUMES.SHE SAYS LEAVE SOMEINFORMATION OUT FOR THEINTERVIEW.

BOYD SAYS ALWAYSSAVE AND SEND YOUR RESUME IN AP-D-F FORMAT, SO THAT NONE OFTHE FORMATTING GETS MESSED UPAND IT STAYS THE SAME IFPEOPLE PULL IT UP THEIRPHONES.

SHE'S SAYS COMPANIESARE LOOKING FOR TRANSFERABLESKILLS SO THEY CAN USE THEIREMPLOYEES IN UNIQUE WAYS.

WEASKED, BUT WHAT IF SOMEONE HASBEEN OUT OF WORK FOR AWHILE?AND SHE'S SAYS EVEN IF YOUHAVEN'T BEEN IN AN OFFICESETTING FOR A LONG TIME, YOUHAVE MORE SKILLS THAN YOUTHINK.

SOT [Terana Boyd,Cincinnati Works Jobs SearchCoordinator] "even though youhaven't an employee, you stillbeen working, you still beenmanaging house, you stilltaking care of kids, you stillbeen assisting the elderly,such as your parents, thoseare all skills that you canput on your resume, and thosegood photos right out and evenvolunteering experience too,as well.

TAG: TO SIGN UP FORTHE JUMPSTART PROGRAM, JUSTCALL CINCINNATI WORKS AT 513-744-WORK.

YOU'LL THEN GETSIGNED UP FOR AN ORIENTATIONSESSION WHICH HAPPENS EVERYTUESDAY.

AND THEN THE PROGRAM WILL BE DONE VIRTUALLY IF YOU HAVE A COMPUTER, IF YOU DON'T, YOU CAN COME IN-PERSON TO THE DUKE ENERGY CENTER.

I'MJASMINE MINOR, REPORTING FORWCPO 9 NEWS.