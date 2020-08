Serial rapist convicted in Murfreesboro case to spend 69 years in prison Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:25s - Published 9 minutes ago Serial rapist convicted in Murfreesboro case to spend 69 years in prison His DNA linked him to the Murfreesboro case, and he was also convicted of two other rapes in Jackson. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BACK AND THEY ARE EXPECTED TOSURVIVE AND NO I A RESTS SO FAR.AND A SERIAL RAPE IS A VICTIMSINCLUDE WILL INSPEND THE REST OFHIS LIFE BEHIND BARS AND NICKHAS THIS 5 ALERT UPDATE ON THESTORY HE BROKE THREE YEARS AGO.IT'S TAKEN TIME TO CLOSE THECASE.AND FOLLOWING IT CLOSELY SENSEAND MANY REMEMBERING THIS CASEIN MURFREESBORO IN 2017.AND DETECTIVES HAVE A COMPOSITESKETCH OF A SUSPECT WHO ATTACKEDAN 85-YEAR-OLD VICTIM AS SHE WASWASHING HER CAR AND HE RAP ANDSODOMIZED HER AT GUN POINT.THAT COMPOSITE MATCHED UP ALMOSTPERFECTLY WITH ANOTHER RAPESUSPECT OUT OF JACKSON,TENNESSEE.DETECTIVES GOT TOGETHER ANARRESTED AN 18-YEAR-OLD ANDALLEN'S D.N.A LINKED HIM FROMTHE JACKSON CASE TO THEMURFREESBORO RAPE AND CONVICTEDOF TWO OTHER RAPES IN JACKSONAND TAKEN TIME TO PROSECUTE THECASES BUT SEX CRIMES DETECTIVESTELL ME THAT ALLEN'S CON VINKSAND SENTENCING WERE FINALIZEDTHIS PAST WEEK.WE HAVE LEARNED THAT HE WILL BESPENDING THE NEXT 69 YEARS OFHIS LIFE BEHIND BARS WITH VERYLITTLE CHANCE OF AN EARLYRELEASE.





