2 North Texas Communities Ready To Welcome Hurricane Laura Evacuees

Laura strengthens to 'major' Category 3 hurricane, winds up to 115 mph: NHC



Hurricane Laura strengthened into a "major" Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning and is expected to be a Category 4 storm by landfall the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Story:.. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:02 Published 5 minutes ago

Laura 'rapidly strengthening' to Category 4 hurricane, winds up to 110 mph, NHC says



Hurricane Laura is expected to be a major storm when it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Wednesday morning. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:31 Published 3 hours ago