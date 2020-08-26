2 North Texas Communities Ready To Welcome Hurricane Laura Evacuees

Laura strengthens to 'major' Category 3 hurricane, winds up to 115 mph: NHCHurricane Laura strengthened into a "major" Category 3 storm on Wednesday morning and is expected to be a Category 4 storm by landfall the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Story:..
Laura 'rapidly strengthening' to Category 4 hurricane, winds up to 110 mph, NHC saysHurricane Laura is expected to be a major storm when it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Wednesday morning.
Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast And Latest On Hurricane LauraLatest track of Hurricane Laura as it approaches Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.