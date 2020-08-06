ALONE

ALONE (2020) Official Trailer (HD) ZOMBIES - Plot synopsis: One morning, lonely surfer Aidan (Tyler Posey, “Teen Wolf”) awakens to find that a global pandemic has turned most of humanity into blood-thirsty zombies known as “screamers.” Just as he’s ready to give up hope, Aidan spots his attractive neighbor Eva (Summer Spiro, “Westworld”) across the courtyard, and soon the two become “socially distant” friends.

Trying to find a way to rescue her, Aidan confronts an eccentric neighbor (Donald Sutherland, The Hunger Games franchise) who could be their salvation—or downfall.

Directed by: Johnny Martin Release date: October 16, 2020 (VOD) October 20, 2020 (DVD)