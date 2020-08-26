Global  
 

James Bond GOLDENEYE Movie Clip - Bond escapes the Russian base A pilotless plane.

Bond chasing it on a motorbike.

A looming cliff edge.

A seemingly inescapable situation… no problem for 007.

Bond (Pierce Brosnan) takes extreme measures to escape the Russian base in GOLDENEYE (1995).

The free-fall dive was performed for real by stuntman B.J.

Worth.

He said: “It was probably one of the most difficult stunts I’ve had to do for a Bond film.”


