James Bond GOLDENEYE Movie Clip - Bond escapes the Russian base

A pilotless plane.
Bond chasing it on a motorbike.
A looming cliff edge.
A seemingly inescapable situation… no problem for 007.
Bond (Pierce Brosnan) takes extreme measures to escape the Russian base in GOLDENEYE (1995).
The free-fall dive was performed for real by stuntman B.J.
Worth.
He said: “It was probably one of the most difficult stunts I’ve had to do for a Bond film.”