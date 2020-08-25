|
|
|
Multiple People Shot During Kenosha, WI Protests
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:58s - Published
Multiple People Shot During Kenosha, WI Protests
Police in Kenosha, Wisconsin confirm two people are dead and one wounded, in the chaos surrounding confrontations between protesters, police, and an armed group who said they were protecting property.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Kenosha, Wisconsin was pummeled by protests Monday evening following the police shooting of Jacob...
Mediaite - Published
|
Two people died and one person was injured as shots were fired late Tuesday in Kenosha during the...
Newsmax - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|