Tracking the Tropics | August 26, morning update

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 26, morning update
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Tracking the Tropics | August 25 Evening Update

Tracking the Tropics | August 25 Evening Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:31Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 25, mid-morning update

Tracking the Tropics | August 25, mid-morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:26Published

ABC Action News Latest Headlines | August 25, 7 pm

ABC Action News Latest Headlines | August 25, 7 pm

Watch the latest ABC Action News headlines any time. Updated weekdays during from 4 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:19Published

Hundreds of thousands ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura barrels toward Gulf Coast

 More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana are being ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico. Mireya Villarreal..
CBS News

Laura 'rapidly strengthening' to Category 4 hurricane, winds up to 110 mph, NHC says

Laura 'rapidly strengthening' to Category 4 hurricane, winds up to 110 mph, NHC says

Hurricane Laura is expected to be a major storm when it makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Wednesday morning.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:31Published
Tropics Update PM 8/25

Tropics Update PM 8/25

Tracking Laura as it heads toward TX/LA

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 03:19Published
Laura Upgraded To A Hurricane

Laura Upgraded To A Hurricane

NOAA Hurricane Hunters winds of 75mph this morning so Laura is now a hurricane and is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall Thursday near the Louisiana and Texas border.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:14Published