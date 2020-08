Sisolak rejects ballot harvesting registration request Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:03s - Published 5 minutes ago Sisolak rejects ballot harvesting registration request NEWS: Republican Secretary of State Cegsavske made the emergency request in response to the passage of AB 4. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend UNREGULATED BY THE STATE - - ATLEAST FOR NOW.GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK -REJECTED AN EMERGENCY REQUESTFROM THE SECRETARY OF STATE.THIS MORNING - 13 ACTION NEWSREPORTER SEAN DELANCEY IS LIVEAT THE CLARK COUNTY ELECTIONDEPARMENT - TO EXPLAIN WHATTHIS MEANS FOR YOUR VOTE.SEAN?KALYNA - IT MEANS A THIRD PARTYWILL BE ABLE TO COLLECT YOURVOTE - AND TURN IT IN FOR YOUWITHOUT FIRST REGISTERING WITHTHE SECRETARY OF STATE.THE MOVE - DEEPENING POLITICALDIVIDES OVER MAIL IN BALLOTSHERE IN NEVADA.RIGHT NOW THE ASSOCIATED PRESSIS REPORTING GOVERNOR STEVESISOLAK REJECTED REPUBLICANSECRETARY OF STATE BARBARASEGAVSKE'S EMERGENCYDECLARATION REQUEST.CEGAVSKE ASKED - THIRD PARTYBALLOT COLLECTORS TO REGISTERWITH HER OFFICE - AS A WAY OFTRACKING THEM TO PREVENTPERCIEVED VOTER FRAUD.IN THE LETTER - SISOLAK CALLEDCEGAVSKE'S REQUEST A PARTISANMOVE - - AND QUESTIONED WHETHERIT WOULD ACTUALLY PREVENTPERCIEVED FRAUD.THE WHOLE CONTROVERSY BEGANOVER ASSEMBLY BILL FOUR - -WHICH WILL SEND EVERYREGISTERED VOTER A MAIL INBALLOT AND ALLOW FOR BULKCOLLECTION OF THOSE BALLOTS BYTHIRD PARTIES.IT HAS GARNERED NATIONAL PRAISEANDBACKLASH.DEMOCRATS HAVE APPLAUDED THEMOVE SAYING IT ALLOWS FOR AFREE AND OPEN ELECTION SAFELYTO VOTER FRAUD.NO STUDY HAS PROVEN MAIL-INVOTING - LEADS TO WIDE-SPREADVOTER FRAUD.IT IS WORTH NOTING THATCEGAVSKE CREATED ANDIMPLEMENTED A MAJORITY MAIL-INVOTING SYSTEM FOR THE JUNEPRIMARY ELECTION - - BUT BULKSEAN DELANCEY - - 13 ACTIONNEWS.THE DEADLINE TO REGISTER ONLINETO VOTE IS OCTOBER 29.THE DEADLINE TO REGISTER BYMAIL TO VOTE IS OCTOBER 6,.BUT YOU CAN ALSO REGISTER ANDVOTE ON ELECTION DAY.BALLOTS CAN BE DROPPED IN THEMAIL OR RETURNED TO ANY POLLINGLOCATION ONELECTION DAY.THE RA





