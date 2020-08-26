'Why did you shoot him': Protesters shout at armed civilian running down street in Kenosha

Police in Kenosha said two people have died and one was injured after shots were fired during the third night of unrest over Jacob Blake's shooting.

Footage filmed on Tuesday night shows an armed civilian running as protesters can be heard shouting in the background: "Why did you shoot him?

Why did you shoot him?" A video shared on Twitter shows an armed civilian standing outside the car dealership "Car Source" before shots are heard.

The armed man is then seen fleeing the scene, while an injured man lies on the ground.

Video footage obtained by Newsflare shows the injured protester being taken to hospital.

Further footage shared on social media shows an armed civilian being chased down the street by a group of protesters, he then falls to the ground and discharges his weapon multiple times towards civilians, hitting some.

He then carries on running before he eventually gets to a police roadblock.

Kenosha Police Department released a statement: "On August 25, 2020, at about 11:45 pm Kenosha Police, along with assisting agencies, responded to the area of 63rd Street and Sheridan Road for reports of shots being fired and multiple gunshot victims. "The shooting resulted in two fatalities and a third gunshot victim was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting investigation is active an ongoing.

"No further details regarding the shooting will be released at this time.

"The names, ages and cities of residence for the victims are still being determined." Sheriff David Beth of Kenosha Police Department told The New York Times that their investigation has been focused on a group of men with guns and the conflict between them and protesters.