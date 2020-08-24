Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kim Jong Un new photos released by North Korea after 'coma' reports | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Kim Jong Un new photos released by North Korea after 'coma' reports | Oneindia News

Kim Jong Un new photos released by North Korea after 'coma' reports | Oneindia News

North Korea released new pictures of its leader Kim Jong UN after speculations that he is in coma.

A few days ago, Chang Song Min who is the former aide of South Korea's late president reportedly claimed that no North Korean leader would entrust any of his authority to another person unless he was too sick to rule or was removed through a coup.

He said Chinese sources told him Kim was in coma.

#KimJongUn #NorthKorea #KimDeadAlive


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

North Korea releases new pictures of leader Kim Jong-Un days after reports claimed he was in coma

Days after a South Korean diplomat claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was in a coma, the...
Zee News - Published

Kim Jong Un is in a coma, says a South Korean diplomat

Kim Jong Un, the 36-year-old leader of North Korea, has been absent from state affairs of late,...
National Post - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kim Jong Un’s Sister May Hold Key North Korean Post, South Korean Officials Say [Video]

Kim Jong Un’s Sister May Hold Key North Korean Post, South Korean Officials Say

Kim Yo Jong appears to be effectively in charge of the Organisation and Guidance Department of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News [Video]

Kim Jong Un is in coma, not dead says North Korea watcher | Oneindia News

It is being reported that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is in a coma and therefore his sister Kim-Yo Jong has taken over de facto control of the state since the Communist country cannot be without a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
Not even pets are safe from Kim Jong-Un's ridiculous policies [Video]

Not even pets are safe from Kim Jong-Un's ridiculous policies

North Korea is notorious for its laws and regulations... Here are three of the most ridiculous ones they've created.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published