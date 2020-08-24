Kim Jong Un new photos released by North Korea after 'coma' reports | Oneindia News

North Korea released new pictures of its leader Kim Jong UN after speculations that he is in coma.

A few days ago, Chang Song Min who is the former aide of South Korea's late president reportedly claimed that no North Korean leader would entrust any of his authority to another person unless he was too sick to rule or was removed through a coup.

He said Chinese sources told him Kim was in coma.

#KimJongUn #NorthKorea #KimDeadAlive