PM urges pupils return to school after face coverings U-turn

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
PM urges pupils return to school after face coverings U-turn

PM urges pupils return to school after face coverings U-turn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits Castle Rock High in Coalville,Leicestershire.

He discusses the Government's U-turn on face coverings inschools and urges pupils to return.


PM explains schools face masks U-turn [Video]

PM explains schools face masks U-turn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends the government’s U-turn on wearing face masks in schools in England, during a visit to Castle Rock High School in Coalville, Leicestershire. Pupils will no longer be advised against using face coverings in secondary schools except in lockdown areas such as Leicester and Greater Manchester. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Boris Johnson calls for 'transparent investigation' into suspected poisoning of Russian opposition leader

 'The perpetrators must be held accountable,' says prime minister – as UK joins international calls for probe
Independent

Boris Johnson blames exams chaos on 'mutant algorithm'

 Prime minister addresses children to assure them it is safe to go back to school
Independent

Coronavirus: 'Late' U-turn on school face masks frustrates teachers

 Schools in Leicester and Leicestershire are the first to put coronavirus precautions to the test.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Parents' fears as first schools in England to reopen

 Schools in Leicester and Leicestershire are among the first in England to reopen.
BBC News
Leicester to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures due to a spike in Covid-19 cases [Video]

Leicester to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures due to a spike in Covid-19 cases

Mr Hancock told MPs: “Having taken clinical advice on the actions necessary and discussed them with the local team in Leicester and Leicestershire, we have made some difficult but important decisions. “We’ve decided that from tomorrow, non-essential retail will have to close and as children have been particularly impacted by this outbreak, schools will also need to close from Thursday, staying open for vulnerable children and children of critical workers as they did throughout. “Unfortunately, the clinical advice is that the relaxation of shielding measures due on July 6 cannot now take place in Leicester.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

J_AVIERANA

J_AVIERANA RT @GuardianAus: UK coronavirus live: fining parents should be 'last resort' if pupils do not return, Gavin Williamson says – as it happene… 2 days ago

GuardianAus

Guardian Australia UK coronavirus live: fining parents should be 'last resort' if pupils do not return, Gavin Williamson says – as it… https://t.co/Wi0VNNQ3EJ 2 days ago

zzou13763114

z& zou& RT @guardian: UK coronavirus live: fining parents should be 'last resort' if pupils do not return, Gavin Williamson says https://t.co/QqDRC… 2 days ago

guardian

The Guardian UK coronavirus live: fining parents should be 'last resort' if pupils do not return, Gavin Williamson says https://t.co/QqDRCOgkzk 2 days ago


Scottish Government consults on wearing face coverings in high schools [Video]

Scottish Government consults on wearing face coverings in high schools

Staff and students may have to wear face coverings in secondary schools inScotland following a consultation being held by the Scottish Government,Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Scotland’s Education..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO