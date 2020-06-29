PM urges pupils return to school after face coverings U-turn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson defends the government’s U-turn on wearing face masks in schools in England, during a visit to Castle Rock High School in Coalville, Leicestershire. Pupils will no longer be advised against using face coverings in secondary schools except in lockdown areas such as Leicester and Greater Manchester. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Mr Hancock told MPs: “Having taken clinical advice on the actions necessary and discussed them with the local team in Leicester and Leicestershire, we have made some difficult but important decisions. “We’ve decided that from tomorrow, non-essential retail will have to close and as children have been particularly impacted by this outbreak, schools will also need to close from Thursday, staying open for vulnerable children and children of critical workers as they did throughout. “Unfortunately, the clinical advice is that the relaxation of shielding measures due on July 6 cannot now take place in Leicester.
