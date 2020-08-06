Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Murray would like to see Messi play in Premier League

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:39s - Published
Murray would like to see Messi play in Premier League

Murray would like to see Messi play in Premier League

Former world number one Andy Murray says would like to see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Argentine footballer

Top soccer clubs on alert for a Messi exit [Video]

Top soccer clubs on alert for a Messi exit

Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the soccer club immediately, a source confirmed on Tuesday. The announcement has put Europe's top clubs on alert for a potential transfer of the six-time world player of the year. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:33Published
Messi wants out of Barcelona [Video]

Messi wants out of Barcelona

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published

Where could Messi go if he leaves Barcelona?

 Every club in the world would love to have Lionel Messi but few could afford him, so where could he end up if he does leave Barcelona?
BBC News

Man Utd and PSG competing to sign Messi - Wednesday's football gossip

 PSG and Manchester United could sign Lionel Messi, Thiago Silva is set for a Chelsea medical, plus more.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Jamie Vardy: Leicester City striker extends Foxes contract until 2023

 Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy agrees a one-year contract extension to keep him at the Premier League club until 2023.
BBC News

Premiership: Bristol Bears 22-25 Exeter Chiefs

 Exeter Chiefs score late on to beat second-placed Bristol Bears and move 11 points clear at the top of the Premiership.
BBC News

Premiership: Exeter Chiefs continue to dominate as Semi Radradra stars for Bristol

 BBC rugby union correspondent Chris Jones looks at the continued comeback of the Premiership, plus the start of the Pro14.
BBC News

End of the line? Conte and Inter at a crossroads after one season

 Antonio Conte's future at Inter Milan looks increasingly uncertain after just one season, with the Italian coach hinting at his departure to rub salt in the..
WorldNews

Andy Murray Andy Murray British tennis player

Murray's run ends against Raonic but Konta advances

 Andy Murray's run at the Western and Southern Open comes to an end as he is outpowered by Milos Raonic in the last 16.
BBC News

Murray beats Tiafoe in three sets on return to ATP Tour

 Great Britain's Andy Murray beats America's Frances Tiafoe in three sets in the Western & Southern Open first round at Flushing Meadows.
BBC News

Murray admits to feeling 'a bit off the pace' before ATP Tour return at weekend

 Andy Murray admits he is feeling "off the pace" for his return to the ATP Tour this weekend in New York.
BBC News
Clijsters, Murray receive U.S. Open wildcard entries [Video]

Clijsters, Murray receive U.S. Open wildcard entries

Former champions Kim Clijsters and Andy Murray handed wildcards for the U.S. Open singles.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Gonzalo Higuain urges Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi to snub move to Premier League as defenders are ‘built like wardrobes’ and ‘kick the s*** out of you’

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain has warned Lionel Messi against a move to the Premier League,...
talkSPORT - Published

Lionel Messi warned over Premier League transfer with Barcelona future in doubt

Lionel Messi warned over Premier League transfer with Barcelona future in doubt Lionel Messi has been linked with a transfer away from Barcelona amid upheaval at the La Liga giants...
Daily Star - Published

Lionel Messi: Andros Townsend says Premier League players would be ‘honoured’ to share pitch with Barcelona superstar – ‘It’s the stuff you tell your grandkids’

Andros Townsend has said Premier League players would be ‘honoured’ to share a pitch with Lionel...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Messi on the move: The view from Spain [Video]

Messi on the move: The view from Spain

La Liga TV presenter Semra Hunter talks about the politics behind Lionel Messi's potential departure from Barcelona and hints at his possible destination in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:37Published
Murray hopes Messi picks Premier League [Video]

Murray hopes Messi picks Premier League

After the announcement that Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club, Andy Murray is hoping that Messi's next desentation is the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:56Published
Lionel Messi in profile [Video]

Lionel Messi in profile

A look at the career of Lionel Messi, as rumours circulate the Barcelonacaptain is looking to leave Camp Nou, with Manchester City a possibledestination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published