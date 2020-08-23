'Only fire awaits you' - families address NZ shooter Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:47s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:47s - Published 'Only fire awaits you' - families address NZ shooter Christchurch mosque shooting victims were among those who turned their ire on the white supermacist, who gunned down 51 people, in a New Zealand court on Wednesday. Edward Baran reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend