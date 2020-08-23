|
'Only fire awaits you' - families address NZ shooter
'Only fire awaits you' - families address NZ shooter
Christchurch mosque shooting victims were among those who turned their ire on the white supermacist, who gunned down 51 people, in a New Zealand court on Wednesday.
Edward Baran reports.
