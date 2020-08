Jacob Blake: Two people die during protests over police shooting of black man euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Jacob Blake: Two people die during protests over police shooting of black man It came during a third night of protests over the case of black man Jacob Blake, who was seen in a video being shot up to seven times at point-blank range by a white Kenosha police officer on Sunday.View on euronews 0

Tweets about this Humorist🤡🥂 RT @Forbes: 3 people were shot, 2 fatally, during the third night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin—following the police shooting of Jacob… 4 seconds ago Alex Zielinski RT @Yamiche: Three people were shot early Wednesday, two fatally, police said, during a confrontation between demonstrators and a group of… 8 seconds ago Scott Bittle RT @NPR: Three people were shot, two fatally, during protests in Kenosha, Wis., following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The county sh… 10 seconds ago jeniusj RT @BarbaraRansby: Two people shot dead by white vigilante(s) during Kenosha protests last night. Protesters were out in response to the sh… 13 seconds ago Tuf RT @spectatorindex: JUST IN: Two people gunned dead during a protest in Wisconsin over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. 20 seconds ago Triften Chmil RT @BuzzFeedNews: Two people were fatally shot and one person was injured in Kenosha during protests for Jacob Blake https://t.co/cA2s6PEUBR 44 seconds ago Forbes 3 people were shot, 2 fatally, during the third night of protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin—following the police shooti… https://t.co/KpY3dg3mrR 57 seconds ago Zotel RT @hughhewitt: From @mikeallen: “Kenosha Police said early [this] morning that two people had been shot and killed and a third injured dur… 58 seconds ago