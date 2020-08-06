Global  
 

Bachelorette Party In Rhode Island Blamed For Massachusetts Coronavirus Cluster

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:17s - Published
19 out of 20 people who rented a house together in Rhode Island for a wedding party tested positive for coronavirus.


