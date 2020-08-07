Global  
 

Today is Women's Equality Day

Today is Women's Equality Day

It has now been 100 years since women gained the right to vote.

Today in 1920 was when the 19th amendment was officially proclaimed law.


Work continues as Women’s Equality Day marks centennial of women’s right to vote

Today is Women’s Equality Day, with 2020 marking 100 years since women gained the right to vote....
Nancy Chen reports it was on this day that the 19th amendment was ratified.

Tuesday marks a monumental day in history for women in Tennessee and the United States. Our nation celebrates 100 years since women won the right to vote.

100th Anniversary of Women's Suffrage and Equality Day

