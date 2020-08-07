Today is Women's Equality Day
It has now been 100 years since women gained the right to vote.
Today in 1920 was when the 19th amendment was officially proclaimed law.
Women Secured The Right To Vote 100 Years Ago TodayNancy Chen reports it was on this day that the 19th amendment was ratified.
'Votes for Women' exhibit opens today at Nashville Public LibraryTuesday marks a monumental day in history for women in Tennessee and the United States. Our nation celebrates 100 years since women won the right to vote.
#YourBerksHistory 8-7-20100th Anniversary of Women's Suffrage and Equality Day