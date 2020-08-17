Armed police interrogate black man at ATM

Global  
 

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO
This is the moment three armed policemen interrogate a black man at an ATM - because he has "too many" credit cards.

Brian Friar, 39, popped into the QuikTrip store in Burleson, Texas, to withdraw cash when he was approached by a cop.

The white officer demanded to see Brian's ID and asked him to prove that the credit cards in his wallet belonged to him.

In the video Brian filmed on his phone on August 12, the cop interrogates him about the credit cards.

