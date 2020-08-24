Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:06s - Published 18 minutes ago

[NFA] Protests over the police shooting of an African-American man turned deadly after gunshots rang out and video showed a man with a rifle firing at a crowd trying to pursue him.

Two dead as gunfire erupts at Wisconsin protests

A third night of street protests over the police shooting of a Black man erupted into gun violence late Tuesday and early Wednesday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Police said two people are dead and one wounded.

Social media videos showed chaotic scenes of people running and screaming amid a volley of gunfire and others tending to gunshot wounds.

In one video, a crowd pursues a man carrying a rifle, whom they believe shot someone moments earlier.

The armed individual falls to the ground and appears to shoot at those approaching him at close range.

One of those possibly shot does not get up.

That video then shows the suspected shooter trying to surrender to police in armored vehicles who speed past.

Bystanders captured other scenes of woundedpeoplebeing loaded into cars, or treated at the scene.

Protests erupted after a police officer shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake multiple times in the back at close range.

Blake's father on Tuesday said his son was paralyzed from the waist down.

The Kenosha anti-racism protests have drawn self-styled militias, patrolling the streets with rifles or standing guard outside businesses to protect them from looters or arsonists.

“They’re like a vigilante group,” the Kenosha County Sheriff told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Kevin Hladilek is a Kenosha resident who came out Tuesday in camouflageand tactical gear.

"I understand protesting, go for it, peacefully protest, that’s fine, go for it, peacefully protest.

But don’t burn down buildings, don’t break windows and don’t’ mess up other people’s stuff." As of Wednesday morning, police had announced no arrests in the fatal shootings, and asked witnesses to come forward.