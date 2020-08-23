Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sushant's Singh Rajput's niece shares old video of late actor

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Sushant's Singh Rajput's niece shares old video of late actor

Sushant's Singh Rajput's niece shares old video of late actor

An old video of Sushant Singh Rajput, shared by his niece Mallika Singh, is going viral on social media.

#SushantSinghRajput #SSR


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: After Rhea Chakraborty says the late actor was claustrophobic, Ankita Lokhande shares video of him flying a plane

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Hours after Rhea Chakraborty says the late actor had claustrophobia,...
Bollywood Life - Published

Suresh Raina posts emotional video of Sushant Singh Rajput, tags Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Suresh Raina, the Chennai Super Kings batsman and former India player, has put out an emotional video...
DNA - Published

Sushant Singh Rajput's niece Katyayni pens heartbreaking note: You were more than what others thought of you

Even after more than a month after his death, Sushant Singh Rajput's family and fans continue to miss...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life



Tweets about this

RamchandaniGP

R G P RT @boomlive_in: Several mainstream news outlets aired a video of late actor #SushantSinghRajput dancing with actor and choreographer Manpr… 2 days ago

IsabellaShining

🦋Harshita🍁🥀 RT @itsKrishnaT: Sushant Singh Rajput's adorable pictures with his niece Will leave you overwhelmed 💔 #WarriorsRoar4SSR . https://t.co/l… 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Shweta Singh Kirti: Sushant Singh Rajput is not a name, he is a revolution [Video]

Shweta Singh Kirti: Sushant Singh Rajput is not a name, he is a revolution

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has urged everyone to stand together for the truth and demanded justice for her brother. #ShwetaSinghKirti #WeStayUnited4SSR..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:01Published
‘Show compassion for us also’: Kangana Ranaut’s response to Jaya Bachchan [Video]

‘Show compassion for us also’: Kangana Ranaut’s response to Jaya Bachchan

Hours after actor turned politician Jaya Bachchan lashed out at Kangana Ranaut’s ‘gutter’ comment in the Rajya Sabha, now the Queen actor has hit back. Kangana Ranaut in a tweet questioned the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:30Published
Sushant case: Sara, Rakul, Simone's names crop up in NCB probe [Video]

Sushant case: Sara, Rakul, Simone's names crop up in NCB probe

In a significant development, the names of Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta have apparently emerged in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into the..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:48Published