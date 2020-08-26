Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADSK, WDAY
In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Workday topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.7%.
Year to date, Workday registers a 28.3% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Autodesk, trading down 5.0%.
Autodesk is showing a gain of 30.7% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Incyte, trading down 2.1%, and Splunk, trading up 5.5% on the day.