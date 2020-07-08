Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Actress Bella Thorne Becomes The First Person To Earn $1-Million On OnlyFans

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Actress Bella Thorne Becomes The First Person To Earn $1-Million On OnlyFans

Actress Bella Thorne Becomes The First Person To Earn $1-Million On OnlyFans

Former Disney actress Bella Thorne is succeeding on the adult platform OnlyFans.

CNN reports that within 24 hours of debuting her page on the site the actress set a record by earning more than $1 million.

The site is a paid subscription platform known for its adult and NSFW content.

It has recently been attracting more celebs to participate.

Thorne announced the launch of her OnlyFans page on her verified social media on August 14.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Bella Thorne Bella Thorne American actress, model and singer

Bella Thorne sets OnlyFans record with $1 million earnings [Video]

Bella Thorne sets OnlyFans record with $1 million earnings

Actress Bella Thorne has become the first OnlyFans account holder to bank $1 million dollars in her first 24 hours on the adult subscription service.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Bella Thorne launches OnlyFans account [Video]

Bella Thorne launches OnlyFans account

Bella Thorne has launched an account on the raunchy subscription social media site OnlyFans.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

What is OnlyFans? Stars are trying out the uncensored site, from Cardi B and Bella Thorne

 OnlyFans has become synonymous with the adult entertainment industry, but it received a mainstream boost from Beyoncé, Cardi B and Bella Thorne.
USATODAY.com
Bella Thorne reunites with boyfriend in Mexico [Video]

Bella Thorne reunites with boyfriend in Mexico

Bella Thorne has reunited with her Italian boyfriend for the first time in five months.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

OnlyFans British subscription-only content service

'LHHH' Star Masika Kalysha Faked Kidnapping to Get OnlyFans Tips in Bizarre Video

 A former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star might take the cake for one of the most tone-deaf publicity stunts ... she faked being beaten and kidnapped to promote..
TMZ.com

Related news from verified sources

Bella Thorne reveals what she earned after less than a week on OnlyFans

Actress Bella Thorne says she has earned two million dollars (about £1.5 million) in less than a...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bella Thorne made $1 million on OnlyFans in 24 hours [Video]

Bella Thorne made $1 million on OnlyFans in 24 hours

Bella Thorne made $1 million on OnlyFans in 24 hours.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Bella Thorne joins OnlyFans, causes site to crash [Video]

Bella Thorne joins OnlyFans, causes site to crash

Former Disney Channel star-turned-singer-turned-director Bella Thorne.announced she was joining the subscription site OnlyFans with an Instagram video that’s been viewed over 1.5 million times and..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published
Bella Thorne celebrates her engagement in Mexico [Video]

Bella Thorne celebrates her engagement in Mexico

Actress Bella Thorne shows off her cheeky posterior in a thong bikini after reportedly celebrating her engagement to Benjamin Mascolo at an exclusive resort in Mexico. The Midnight Sun star ran..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:13Published