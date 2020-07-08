Actress Bella Thorne Becomes The First Person To Earn $1-Million On OnlyFans

Former Disney actress Bella Thorne is succeeding on the adult platform OnlyFans.

CNN reports that within 24 hours of debuting her page on the site the actress set a record by earning more than $1 million.

The site is a paid subscription platform known for its adult and NSFW content.

It has recently been attracting more celebs to participate.

Thorne announced the launch of her OnlyFans page on her verified social media on August 14.