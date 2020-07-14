NBA coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said Americans should do better and demand better treatment following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.


Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers: 'It's amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back'

 Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers and star Paul George discussed the change they'd like to see in the U.S. following the shooting of Jacob Blake.
USATODAY.com

Clips' Rivers emotional discussing Blake shooting

In the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, Clippers coach Doc Rivers was...
ESPN - Published


