NBA coach Rivers outraged at Blake shooting

[NFA] Protests over the police shooting of an African-American man turned deadly after gunshots rang out and video showed a man with a rifle firing at a crowd trying to pursue him. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.
It came during a third night of protests over the case of black man Jacob Blake, who was seen in a video being shot up to seven times at point-blank range by a white Kenosha police officer on Sunday.View on euronews
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared a poweful message following theshooting of a black man by police in the Wisconsin city Kenosha. Protestersset cars on fire, smashed windows and clashed with..
NBA Teams Kneel During National Anthem to Open Season "Black Lives Matter" shirts were worn by players and coaches from the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans. On the backs of the jerseys, some players..
