Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dog Speed Dating On National Dog Day (Pt. 2)

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:44s - Published
Dog Speed Dating On National Dog Day (Pt. 2)

Dog Speed Dating On National Dog Day (Pt. 2)

Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits Animal Friends and goes Dog Speed Dating on National Dog Day!


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WeddingCindy

Cindy W RN @davidhogg111 Redneck National Convention. Like a family reunion + speed dating session https://t.co/kkFNgb2k9B 22 hours ago

plasmablobs

plasmablobs Check out this product 😍 Tote Bags - Speed Dating (UK/EU) 😍 starting at £20.99. Free national delivery. Show now 👉👉… https://t.co/7bgS7VjHlu 1 day ago

DaBESTof2

DaBESTof2 Who would be down to participate in a FREE speed dating event (virtual or in person) that would include local and/or national participants? 3 days ago

plasmablobs

plasmablobs Check out this product 😍 Flip Flops - Speed Dating (UK/EU) 😍 starting at £25.00. Free national delivery. Show now 👉… https://t.co/IkXepBuvo4 3 days ago

JIMMYMAR2

Demetrios Orologas RT @UKinArmenia: ❓Are you an Armenian start-up looking to expand your operations beyond national borders? 📍Join the Startup SPEED DATING ev… 1 week ago

bennydigital_

snowguapo 🇺🇸😈 my first order as president is making single parent day a national holiday all single parents get a paid day off w… https://t.co/s6zUSV8uuC 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dog Speed Dating On National Dog Day (Pt. 1) [Video]

Dog Speed Dating On National Dog Day (Pt. 1)

Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits Animal Friends and goes Dog Speed Dating on National Dog Day!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:34Published
Jammu and Kashmir: Portion of a bridge collapses into the river following heavy rainfall | Oneindia [Video]

Jammu and Kashmir: Portion of a bridge collapses into the river following heavy rainfall | Oneindia

Watch this video of a portion of a bridge in Jammu collapsing into the river in Jammu. the massive concrete block can be seen dragged away by the overflowing stream. Union Territory of Jammu and..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:07Published
We're celebrating National Dog week [Video]

We're celebrating National Dog week

This is about the time we celebrate Pet of the Week, but it's also National Dog Week. So today, we're celebrating all of your furry friends.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:24Published