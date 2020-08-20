Shannon Sharpe on Clippers victory over Mavs in Game 5 & Morris' cheap shot on Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Clippers bounced-back in a huge way last night routing the Mavericks 154 to 111.

They held Luka Doncic to 22 points on 6 of 17 shooting and suffocated him the whole game.

There was some controversy in the 3rd quarter though, when Marcus Morris stepped on Luka’s ankle.

After the game, the Mavs star questioned whether it was intentional but said only Morris would know for sure what his intentions were.

Morris denied it and said 'I’m not apologizing for (bleep).'

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about Morris' actions and what this loss means for the Dallas Mavericks.