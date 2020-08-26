'Foolish' wild swimmers taking to the sea in dangerous conditions

These pictures show two 'foolish' wild swimmers being bashed by huge waves during a dangerous storm.

Sam Whitfield, 29, spotted the two swimmers in the sea as Storm Francis battered the UK with high winds and torrential rain.

He said the two men were putting their own lives at risk, and those of the emergency responders who may have needed to rescue them from Plymouth Sounds in Devon.