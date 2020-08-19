US Stock Nears Record Highs

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:33s
US equities hovered near all-time highs on Wednesday.

Investors are studying healthy earnings results, positive economic data, and falling daily COVID-19 infections.

Salesforce, Urban Outfitters, and HP Enterprise all gained after beating Wall Street estimates for quarterly profits.

The Census Bureau said US durable-goods orders gained 11.2% in July.

The reading beat economists' 4.8% estimate and it signaled a continued recovery in the nation's manufacturing industry.

Oil prices climbed.


