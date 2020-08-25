Global  
 

Why does Messi want to leave Barcelona?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Barcelona forward Lionel Messi has sent shock waves through the football worldby asking to leave the club this summer.

But why does Messi want to leaveBarcelona?


Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Argentine footballer

Messi divorce: Barcelona exit could cost star forward €700m [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:07Published
Murray would like to see Messi play in Premier League [Video]

Former world number one Andy Murray says would like to see Lionel Messi play in the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:39Published

Barcelona want to 'build team around Messi', says sporting director

 Barcelona still plan to build a team around Lionel Messi and do not want him to leave, says sporting director Ramon Planes.
BBC News

The confusion over Lionel Messi's contract clause, explained

 What will it take for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona? It's hard to argue that this day has been coming, though the events of the past two weeks have taken a..
WorldNews

FC Barcelona FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona

Did Messi really send his Barcelona transfer request by fax?

 A short history of fax, why Messi had to use Spain's burofax system and some more fax facts.
BBC News

Barcelona fans protest outside club offices against the board for Lionel Messi situation (Video)

Lionel Messi has reportedly informed Barcelona he wants to leave the club, and the fans are obviously...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Barcelona trying to convince Messi to stay, insists sporting director Planes

Barcelona are still trying to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the club and expect him to attend...
SoccerNews.com - Published

Messi already has a new team, Inter – Agent behind Barcelona move expects Italy switch

Lionel Messi “already has a new team” and will join Inter instead of Manchester City, according...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Murray hopes Messi picks Premier League [Video]

After the announcement that Lionel Messi has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club, Andy Murray is hoping that Messi's next desentation is the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:56Published
Messi, Neymar, Mbappe? [Video]

Spanish football expert Graham Hunter believes Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are the front-runners to sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona if he leaves the club this summer.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:43Published
'Messi could oust Barca president' [Video]

Spanish Football expert Terry Gibson believes Lionel Messi's decision to leave Barcelona is a 'power play' to oust the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:52Published