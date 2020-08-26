South Indian man sets world record by solving six Rubik’s cubes underwater

A man hailing from south India’s Tamil Nadu state has solved six Rubik’s cubes underwater to set a Guinness World Record.

Illayaram Sekar from Chennai took around two minutes 17 seconds while holding his breath to beat the prior record for the “Most Rubik’s Cubes Solved Underwater” set by Antony Brooks of five cubes solved.

The attempt was made on August 1, as the 25-year-old prodigy can be seen submerging himself in a clear water-tight container and swiftly solving the six cubes one after another in a task that combined physical endurance with mental skills.

The video was submitted for approval on August 8 and was approved on August 13.

Sekar built his capacity to stay underwater for a longer duration by practising pranayama, a yoga breathing exercise.

He began solving cubes in 2013 and has been honing his skills ever since.

Sekar also holds four other Guinness World Record titles, including one achieved in 2016 for the “Most Rubik's Cubes Solved While Riding A Bike” with 700 cubes solved in six hours and 19 minutes.

He now works as a Rubik’s cube trainer at different schools across Chennai and plans on breaking more records to inspire his students.