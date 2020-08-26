Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Indian man sets world record by solving six Rubik’s cubes underwater

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 07:39s - Published
South Indian man sets world record by solving six Rubik’s cubes underwater

South Indian man sets world record by solving six Rubik’s cubes underwater

A man hailing from south India’s Tamil Nadu state has solved six Rubik’s cubes underwater to set a Guinness World Record.

Illayaram Sekar from Chennai took around two minutes 17 seconds while holding his breath to beat the prior record for the “Most Rubik’s Cubes Solved Underwater” set by Antony Brooks of five cubes solved.

The attempt was made on August 1, as the 25-year-old prodigy can be seen submerging himself in a clear water-tight container and swiftly solving the six cubes one after another in a task that combined physical endurance with mental skills.

The video was submitted for approval on August 8 and was approved on August 13.

Sekar built his capacity to stay underwater for a longer duration by practising pranayama, a yoga breathing exercise.

He began solving cubes in 2013 and has been honing his skills ever since.

Sekar also holds four other Guinness World Record titles, including one achieved in 2016 for the “Most Rubik's Cubes Solved While Riding A Bike” with 700 cubes solved in six hours and 19 minutes.

He now works as a Rubik’s cube trainer at different schools across Chennai and plans on breaking more records to inspire his students.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Meet the designer who spent over 200 hours making a huge Rubik's cube [Video]

Meet the designer who spent over 200 hours making a huge Rubik's cube

This is the man who has been crowned the creator of the largest Rubik's Cube in the World according to the Guinness World Records. Footage from January 2018 shows Gregoire Pfennig who boasts a huge..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:16Published
Oregon man attempts world record for juggling while swimming [Video]

Oregon man attempts world record for juggling while swimming

An Oregon man is trying to set a world record for 'swuggling,' which is a combination of swimming and juggling.

Credit: USA Today Sports (International)     Duration: 00:28Published
Meet the Indian man with the world's longest FINGERNAILS [Video]

Meet the Indian man with the world's longest FINGERNAILS

Shridhar Chillal, the man with the longest fingernails in the world is seen in this incredible clip when he breaks the Guinness World Record for longest fingernails. At his home in Wagadon, India,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:59Published