Chris Broussard on intention behind Marcus Morris stepping on Luka’s injured ankle, tough to believe Morris

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:18s - Published
Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the intentions behind Marcus Morris' step on Luka Doncic's injured ankle during the Los Angeles Clippers versus Dallas Mavericks game.

Broussard doesn't want to believe there was malicious intent but he feels it's hard not to given the circumstances.


FOX Sports - Published


