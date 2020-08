The latest Chelsea transfer news and rumours live in our rolling blog on all the goings on at...



Related videos from verified sources Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk



This week we start by focusing on Manchester City, and what the end of their European ban could mean for their summer activity. Already a number of names have been thrown about, but we are looking at.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 07:30 Published on July 16, 2020