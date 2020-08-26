Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Happy National Dog Day!

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Happy National Dog Day!

Happy National Dog Day!

Here's a look at some of the furry friends of WJZ staff members on National Dog Day.

Share your photos using #BeOnWJZ on social media.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

joepete14431397

joe peters Happy national dog day 🦮 https://t.co/o0FSnUIryF 2 seconds ago

AliFitzgerald14

LW FanGirl💖👑/CarSon💞 Happy National Dog Day to my heart dog Jasmine! 💖🥰 Mommy loves and misses you everyday. 💗😭 We had the most wonderfu… https://t.co/RewWH1v0AG 3 seconds ago

MichoacanaFina

La Fina 🥀 RT @RobertDeNiroUS: Happy National Dog Day. #NationalDogDay https://t.co/Wkm8DfYuLc https://t.co/E2jlCbs90H 5 seconds ago

mefime369

Tony Taharka RT @RexChapman: Little Man is getting his first pup. Happy National Dog Day. We don’t deserve them. Dogs, bruh... #NationalDogDay https:… 5 seconds ago

merswilsons

kaitlyn happy national dog day!!💘🐶@PatrickDempsey https://t.co/s9GhlfmBRE 8 seconds ago

TRUinPA

TRU Happy National Dog Day! 🐾 To celebrate, Rosie wants YOU to get involved in our #TheFaceYouFund campaign this fall!… https://t.co/AatHexoMWv 12 seconds ago

SaveMyAmerica2

🇺🇸 U.S.Citizen2 ⭐⭐⭐ RT @Sniper64286433: Happy national dog day. https://t.co/9AHQnHHJ0l 12 seconds ago

styledscience

𝐵𝑒𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑎 𝑀𝑜𝑛𝑖𝑞𝑢𝑒 ♡︎ Happy National Women’s Equality Day. 💙💛🇺🇸 #19ammendment #100thanniversary #nationalwomensequalityday #vote… https://t.co/W34BJaraUt 12 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dog Speed Dating On National Dog Day (Pt. 1) [Video]

Dog Speed Dating On National Dog Day (Pt. 1)

Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits Animal Friends and goes Dog Speed Dating on National Dog Day!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:34Published
Would You Wear It? Puppy's Breath Fragrance [Video]

Would You Wear It? Puppy's Breath Fragrance

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David try out the new puppy's breath fragrance on National Dog Day.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:56Published
PTL Canine Viewer Wall [Video]

PTL Canine Viewer Wall

Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David debut the Canine Viewer Wall for National Dog Day!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:35Published