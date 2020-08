How to prepare for a virual job interview

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:16s - Published 5 days ago

John Matarese shows you how to prepare for a virtual job interview in the time of COVID-19 and beyond.

LOOKING FOR A JOB?

TONIGHT ISTHE DEADLINE TO SIGN UP FOROUR WCPO JOB FAIR THISFRIDAY.

CONSUMER REPORTER JOHNMATARESE IS COVERING THEREBOUND AND TELLS US WHO ISHIRING, AND THE BEST WAY TODO A ZOOM INTERVIEW TO BOOSTYOUR CHANCES.ARE YOU READY?

THE WCPO -CINCINNATI WORKS VIRTUAL JOBFAIR IS FRIDAY MORNING.SO HERE'S WHO'S HIRING ANDWHAT THEY ARE LOOKING FOR INAN INTERVIEW.------------------WOULD YOU LIKE TO HELP MAKEBEER?BUILD MEDICAL TESTINGKITS?

OR CREATESTORE PACKAGES?THOSE ARE SOME OF THE JOBOPENINGS YOU CAN APPLY FOR ATOUR FRIDAY JOBFAIR."We are on a big hiringpush right now."TERESA CULLEN SAYS BOSTONBEER'S OVER THE RHINE BREWERYNEEDS WORKERS TO PACKAGE ITSNEW CANNED SAM ADAMS BEER.INTERESTED IN THEMEDICAL FIELD?MERIDIAN BIOSCEINCE IN NEWTOWNNEEDS ASSEMBLERS TO MAKE TESTKITS.

SEANMCMILLIAN SAYS NO COLLEGEDEGREE ISREQUIRED."I can bring someoneoff the street and train thatindividual as long as theyhave a high school diploma orGED." AND PROAMPAC NEEDS WORKERS IN ITS TRICOUNTY PLANT .ABBEY GRUBB SAYS YOU'LL MAKEPACKAGES USED IN STORES ANDFORSHIPPING."A lot of things yousee in grocery stores, likeapplesauce packages the kidseat out of." FRIDAYMORNING, THESE COMPANIES WILLDO ZOOM INTERVIEWS.HERE'S WHAT EXPERTS SAY YOUSHOULDDO.

THE FIRST THINGYOU WANT TO DO IS FIND ACOMFORTABLE SPOT IN YOUR HOMEWITH A DECENT BACKGROUND ANDSOME LIGHT ON YOURFACE.

YOU DONTNEED A SUIT AND TIE OR SUNDAYDRESS...THAT CAN COME OFF AS ABIT DORKY ATHOME.

SKIP THEFUNNY OR DISTRACTING T SHIRTUNLESS YOU ARE IN HIGHSCHOOL.

AND NO PLAINUNDERSHIRTS PLEASE, NO MATTERHOW MUSCULAR YOU THINK YOUARE.============SO DRESS BUSINESS CASUAL.LOOK THE INTERVIEWER INTHE EYE.

APPEAREAGER TO WORK.

ANDKEEP DISTRACTIONS LIKE PETSAND KIDS AWAY.

THATSACCORDING TO BRIAN BOWMAN, CEOOF LOCALJOBS."They have to presentthemselves, sell themselves,as a likable, responsible,reasonable, communicativeindividual who will do thejob."INTERESTED?

GO TO WCPO.COM ANDLOOK FOR OUR VIRTUAL JOB FAIRREPORT ON OUR FRONT PAGE.BUT THE DEADLINE FORAPPLYING IS TONIGHT....TUESDAY....SO DON'T DELAY.COVERING THE REBOUND, JOHNMATARESE WCPO 9NE