Republican National Convention Continues
Report from the Republican National Convention and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused of being political.
💰Bill 💥Esteem 👀 RT @TwitterMoments: Day 3 of the 2020 Republican National Convention continues at 8:30 pm ET.
➡️ Hit "set reminder" to get a notification… 1 minute ago
Mata Hari RT @TheAtlantic: President Trump’s surrogates are referring to COVID-19 in the past tense as the virus continues to ravage America and disr… 7 minutes ago
Twitter Moments Day 3 of the 2020 Republican National Convention continues at 8:30 pm ET.
➡️ Hit "set reminder" to get a notifica… https://t.co/Csr9mIQG8f 16 minutes ago
Lindsey McPherson Speaking at the Republican National Convention, starring in a HBO documentary and helping outsiders win FL primarie… https://t.co/dkolIB3pVb 45 minutes ago
Harland Gundlefinger 2/2 He continues: “Our standing globally has not been this low since the end of the Cold War and probably not since… https://t.co/YdNbXaZGTT 46 minutes ago
KTTC TV RNC DAY 3: The 2020 Republican National Convention continues today with Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Joni… https://t.co/3QExpfBs0m 46 minutes ago
CNYCentral Did you tune in to the first two nights of the Republican National Convention? The event continues tonight.
https://t.co/A3EU16vSWY 1 hour ago
KET Public Affairs PBS @NewsHour coverage of the Republican National Convention continues at 8 pm on KET. Featured speakers include Vi… https://t.co/qcSyFRPumE 2 hours ago
Anti-Abortion RNC Speaker Endorses Head-Of-Household VotingAnti-abortion activist Abby Johnson used her platform on night two of the Republican National Convention to perpetuate false narratives about abortion and endorse sexist voting practices.
Kentucky AG’s Dubious Commitment To JusticeKentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron used his time at the Republican National Convention to champion the GOP’s fight against injustice.
VP Mike Pence To Address RNC From Fort McHenry In Baltimore Wednesday NightVice President Mike Pence will deliver his speech for the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry Wednesday night.