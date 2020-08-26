Deadly Shooting During Protests Over Jacob Blake's Death
Deadly Shooting During Protests Over Jacob Blake's Death
It was a third night of violent protests in Wisconsin after the police shooting of Jacob Blake, but his family is calling for peace.
CBS News' Mola Lenghi reports.
