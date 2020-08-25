Harry Maguire - what happens now?

Global  
 

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has lodged an appeal against hisconviction at Greek court, essentially nullifying the 21-month suspendedsentence and guilty verdict he was handed on Tuesday.


Harry Maguire: Why his Greek trial went so fast

 Greek justice threw the book at Harry Maguire, and fast, but the case throws up a number of questions.
BBC News

Harry Maguire: Man Utd defender likely to remain as captain

 Harry Maguire is likely to remain as Manchester United captain for the upcoming season.
BBC News

Harry Maguire: Manchester United captain still has time 'to say sorry', says prosecution lawyer

 Harry Maguire's lack of apology for his offences on the Greek island of Mykonos is "shocking" and "unsportsmanlike", says one of the prosecution lawyers.
BBC News

Man Utd and PSG competing to sign Messi - Wednesday's football gossip

 PSG and Manchester United could sign Lionel Messi, Thiago Silva is set for a Chelsea medical, plus more.
BBC News

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire called ‘unsportsmanlike’ by Greek prosecutor

Harry Maguire, the Manchester United, has been found guilty in a Greek court of repeated bodily harm,...
Anorak - Published

Harry Maguire: Manchester United defender set for retrial as appeal against guilty verdict is accepted

Manchester United have announced that Harry Maguire’s appeal against his guilty verdict has been...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •BBC SportNYTimes.com


‘That doesn’t sound like Harry Maguire’ – Andros Townsend hopes Manchester United captain can clear his name after Mykonos arrest

Premier League star Andros Townsend says the reports surrounding Harry Maguire’s arrest in Mykonos...
talkSPORT - Published


