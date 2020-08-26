Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Cowherd: Marcus Morris going after Luka Doncic in Game 5 was the ultimate show of respect

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:07s - Published
Colin Cowherd: Marcus Morris going after Luka Doncic in Game 5 was the ultimate show of respect

Colin Cowherd: Marcus Morris going after Luka Doncic in Game 5 was the ultimate show of respect

The Los Angeles Clippers took the lead in the series, winning Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, but it's Marcus Morris dominating the headlines this morning for possibly intentionally stepping on Luka Doncic's injured ankle.

Colin Cowherd explains why he's not bothered by what he sees as the Clippers trying to get into Luka's head.

Hear why he thinks Clippers going after Luka in Game 5 was the ultimate show of respect.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Marcus Morris going after Luka Doncic in Game 5 was the ultimate show of respect

Colin Cowherd: Marcus Morris going after Luka Doncic in Game 5 was the ultimate show of respect The Los Angeles Clippers took the lead in the series, winning Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks,...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Chris Broussard: Marcus Morris intentionally stepped on Luka Doncic's injured ankle [Video]

Chris Broussard: Marcus Morris intentionally stepped on Luka Doncic's injured ankle

Chris Broussard joins Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless to discuss whether Marcus Morris intentionally stepped on the ankle of Luka Doncic. The Los Angeles Clippers bounced-back in a huge way last night..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:30Published
Chris Broussard on intention behind Marcus Morris stepping on Luka's injured ankle, tough to believe Morris [Video]

Chris Broussard on intention behind Marcus Morris stepping on Luka's injured ankle, tough to believe Morris

Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the intentions behind Marcus Morris' step on Luka Doncic's injured ankle during the Los Angeles Clippers versus Dallas Mavericks game. Broussard doesn't want..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:18Published
Shannon Sharpe on Clippers victory over Mavs in Game 5 & Morris' cheap shot on Luka Doncic [Video]

Shannon Sharpe on Clippers victory over Mavs in Game 5 & Morris' cheap shot on Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Clippers bounced-back in a huge way last night routing the Mavericks 154 to 111. They held Luka Doncic to 22 points on 6 of 17 shooting and suffocated him the whole game. There was some..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:42Published