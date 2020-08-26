Colin Cowherd: Marcus Morris going after Luka Doncic in Game 5 was the ultimate show of respect

The Los Angeles Clippers took the lead in the series, winning Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks, but it's Marcus Morris dominating the headlines this morning for possibly intentionally stepping on Luka Doncic's injured ankle.

Colin Cowherd explains why he's not bothered by what he sees as the Clippers trying to get into Luka's head.

Hear why he thinks Clippers going after Luka in Game 5 was the ultimate show of respect.