Wedbush: Apple Could Surge 40%

Financial company Wedbush said Apple is set to surge 40% on a "once in a decade" opportunity over the next year.

According to Business Insider Apple could benefit from a massive upgrade cycle for its iPhone install base.

In a note published on Wednesday, Wedbush raised its Apple price target to $600.

Webush's bull-case price target to $700, representing upside potential from current levels of 20% and 40%, respectively.

According to Wedbush, the upcoming iPhone 12 will represent the most significant product cycle for Apple since 2014's iPhone 6 Wedbush says Wall Street is underestimating the "massive pent-up demand" of the upcoming iPhone 12.


