The State Capital Will Be Lit Up In Purple And Gold To Commemorate The 100th Anniversary Of The 19th Amendment Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:19s - Published 3 minutes ago The State Capital Will Be Lit Up In Purple And Gold To Commemorate The 100th Anniversary Of The 19th Amendment In honor of Women's Equality Day, which celebrates the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote, the capitol will be lit with purple and gold lights. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this lina🦋 RT @Ruth_HHopkins: Lezmond Mitchell’s State-sanctioned killing tonight will mean there’s been more executions in 2020 under Barr’s Justice… 9 seconds ago Brigette Schoenung @shannonrwatts YES!! First degree murder. We have to start handing out capital punishment to these people, that wil… https://t.co/gm92qCVWqb 1 minute ago MEI2 RT @MDCleanEnergy: Learn how Maryland state leaders will strategically target the investment of available resources to meet energy and gree… 17 minutes ago CaanhInc #2020Census RT @AtlCounts2020: #2020Census data will affect Federal Transit Capital Investment Grants, Water Pollution Control grants, the Emergency Wa… 21 minutes ago ATL Counts #2020Census data will affect Federal Transit Capital Investment Grants, Water Pollution Control grants, the Emergen… https://t.co/Q8APo6AYlH 22 minutes ago